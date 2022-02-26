One person was killed and another injured after being struck by a vehicle near Denver International Airport on Friday night, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police said the crash happened just after 6 p.m. at East 69th Avenue and North Tower Road. This is just southwest of the E-470 and Peña Boulevard interchange.
One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene, while the other person was transported to a local hospital. The victim will be identified at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
Police said the driver who struck the pedestrians remained on scene.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.