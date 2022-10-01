A police-involved shooting near Denver International Airport (DIA) left one person dead and an officer injured this morning, police said.

The shooting followed a police pursuit that ended in a crash near East 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road.

At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the Aurora Police Department located a car involved in a robbery that occurred at 2 a.m. Officers attempted to contact the individuals in the vehicle, but the vehicle fled, according to a statement by Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.

Aurora police followed the vehicle several miles and the chase ended in a crash. The driver exited the vehicle and threatened police with a long gun, police said, causing three officers to fire weapons. The suspect was declared dead at the scene. An Aurora officer was injured, but is in good condition, according to Thomas.

The passenger fled by foot and was captured nearby.

The Denver Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and Community Violence Intervention (CVI) will investigate the shooting and present the results to the Denver District Attorney for review, Thomas said.

Updates will come as more information is made known.