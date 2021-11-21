One man is dead after being stabbed in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing Saturday night in the 4600 block of East 48th Avenue. Authorities announced the incident at 9:10 p.m. on Twitter.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made and police have not released information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.