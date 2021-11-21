Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

One man is dead after being stabbed in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department. 

Police responded to a report of a stabbing Saturday night in the 4600 block of East 48th Avenue. Authorities announced the incident at 9:10 p.m. on Twitter.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made and police have not released information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.