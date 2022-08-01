Denver police on Monday were searching for the person who fatally shot a man on Interstate 70 on Sunday night.
Someone in a stolen Dodge pickup truck fired shots into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. on I-70 near the Northfield/Quebec exit, police said.
The shots struck the driver of a vehicle. Medics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
After the shooting, the stolen pickup crashed into other vehicles and the people in the pickup fled the scene.
UPDATE: #Denver Police Investigating Fatal I-70 Shooting pic.twitter.com/53Mz6HoYSJ— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 1, 2022
As of Monday afternoon, police had not released a motive for the shooting. The medical examiner will release the victim's name after his family has been notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.