For the second Sunday in a row, Adams County Sheriff's investigators search for clues to a house party shooting that left one dead and several injured.
The Sheriff's Office early Sunday tweeted they received 911 calls reporting a shooting at a house party in the 100 block of east 70th Avenue, west of I-25, between highways 270 and 76. Though the address appears in Denver, it's in unincorporated Adams County.
Deputies & detectives are on scene in the 100 block of E. 70th Ave. where we responded to 911 calls of shots being fired @ a house party with possible victims. pic.twitter.com/lmef0puq8s— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) October 23, 2022
Deputies found three gun-shot-wound victims. Two were taken to the hospital — one was pronounced dead-on-arrival. The other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Sheriff's spokesman Sunday.
The party, which appeared to be at a short-term rental, was large and many witnesses are being interviewed, he said. No suspect vehicle descriptions were release, nor information about any persons of interest.
The search also continued for suspects driving a blue 2002 Chevy Tahoe, Colorado license plate number 019-FEF, linked to an early Oct. 16 shooting that left one dead and several injured at a house party near Dakin Street and Greenwood Boulevard, Denver. That scene is also in unincorporated Adams County near Thornton, northwest of U.S. 36 and I-25.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call detectives at 720-322-1313. The Sheriff's Office is working with Colorado's 17th Judicial District investigators.