A woman was killed and two men injured in a shooting inside of church in Aurora Friday night.
According to Aurora police, the shooting occurred at the Iglesia Faro De Luz church at 538 N. Olathe St. at about 8:15 p.m.
About 15-20 were inside the church for an event when the shooting occurred.
Aurora police said the suspect fled and has a "personal connection" to one of the victims, but did not provide additional details.
Two men in their early 40s were taken to the hospital and were expected to survive their injuries. A 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's office will release the name of the victim following positive identification and notification of next-of-kin.
Police were working to identify and arrest the suspect late Friday night.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous maybe eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.