A shooting Sunday in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood left one man dead and three other people injured.
"This began as a house party in this area," Denver police Officer Nate Magee said. "A confrontation ensued and subsequently shots were fired."
Magee could not confirm how many shots were fired, how many people fired weapons or what types of guns were used in the shooting, which occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue.
As of early Sunday afternoon, police had not made an arrest or charged anyone in connection with the shooting.
"Right now it's an ongoing investigation," Magee said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.