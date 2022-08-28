Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

 kali9

A shooting Sunday in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood left one man dead and three other people injured.

"This began as a house party in this area," Denver police Officer Nate Magee said. "A confrontation ensued and subsequently shots were fired."

Magee could not confirm how many shots were fired, how many people fired weapons or what types of guns were used in the shooting, which occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue. 

As of early Sunday afternoon, police had not made an arrest or charged anyone in connection with the shooting. 

"Right now it's an ongoing investigation," Magee said. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.