Denver Police Tuesday scrambled to catch up with three suspects who got out of a car near East Colfax Avenue, shot "multiple rounds" into a group of people, killing one and sending four more to the hospital.
Police responded to the 1400 block of Verbena Street at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday after ShotSpotter detected gunshots in the area, said Matt Clark, Denver Police's Major Crimes Unit division commander at a press conference.
As officers raced to the scene, "there were several calls to our 911 center reporting multiple victims had been shot at that location," he said.
They found five victims — one man was already dead, four were taken to the hospital. Three were listed in critical condition, Clark said, the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators admitted they have no idea on a possible motive.
"They were just standing on the sidewalk, no apparent conflict there," Clark said.
The three suspects drove north on Verbena Street, according to witnesses, stopped at Colfax, got out of the car and started firing handguns at the group. The car raced off east down Colfax. Officers found the car ditched at 12th and Yosemite Streets, Clark said.
"They got into another vehicle, a black SUV," he said. "That's the suspect vehicle we believe is most current."
Police said Verbena is closed from 14th to 16th streets, while Colfax is closed from Uinta to Wabash. East Colfax was reopened at Valentia Street just before 5 p.m.
Officers erected a large white tent, presumably where the shooting occurred, to possibly cover victims and keep the crime scene from view of the general public.
Clark said no reverse 911 calls were issued for area residents because officers knew they had left the area.
Officials reported earlier via Twitter that six victims were located, but the number has been updated to five.
Investigators are looking for a black SUV in connection with the shooting (see picture above). No make and model, or license plate information was provided. Anyone with information should call police via CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867.
Denver Gazette reporters Julia Cardi and Kyla Pearce contributed to this story.