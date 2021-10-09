DENVER — One person died in a shooting late Friday in the area of East 40th Avenue and Chambers Road, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers responded to the call of the shooting at 9:27 p.m. Friday. The victim, who was an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Denver police spokesperson.

No suspects were in custody, and no information was available on the circumstances of the shooting, Denver police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

