One person was killed Tuesday night in a shooting a couple blocks west of Empower Field at Mile High.
The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Grove Street, the Denver Police Department tweeted around 7:40 p.m., Tuesday.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of N Grove St. One victim was located with unknown extent of injuries. Updates will be posted as they become available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/xzapx4nSIL— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 28, 2022
Police said one person was injured in the shooting, but died two hours later, the agency said.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will identify the victim and provide the cause of death.
This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated as new information is reported.