Denver police said one person was killed in a triple-shooting near Civic Center Park Friday night.
Officers responded to the area of Colfax Avenue and Broadway around 8:30 p.m., where they found three shooting victims.
The victims, all males, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News, were transported to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead, police said.
A second victim is in 'critical condition' and the third has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
A second, separate shooting was reported roughly two hours later outside of Coors Field, where police said two people were shot. Shots rang out about 45 minutes after the Rockies game had ended.
Police had not announced arrests or suspects in either shooting Friday night.