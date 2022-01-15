One person has been taken to a hospital but is expected to survive following a shooting near Sloan Lake late Friday night, officials with the Denver Police Department announced via Twitter.
According to a tweet just before 11:40 p.m., one person was shot in the 5100 block of West Byron Place, officials said. The person was taken in private vehicle to the hospital.
Police have made no arrests at this time and are still investigating, officials said.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).