Commerce City Police arrested a man suspected of stealing a car with a 1-year-old child in the back seat Saturday.
Officers first responded around 11:20 a.m. to the 8900 Block of East 104th Avenue. The owner of the vehicle left the car running and unlocked and went into a store, leaving a 10-year-old and a 1-year-old in the back of the car.
The suspect entered the car after leaving the store, and the 10-year-old was able to get out of the car before the car drove away.
Officers found the vehicle near East 7th Avenue and Strong Street in Brighton, and with the help of Adams County Sheriff's deputies and Brighton police, Commerce City police stopped the vehicle in the 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Police arrested the suspect and the 1-year-old was recovered unharmed.
CCPD reminds members of the public to ensure their vehicles are turned off and secure when unattended and that children should not be left alone in a vehicle for any period of time.