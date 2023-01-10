Backcountry Pizza theft

Surveillance footage shows one of two suspects who stole $10,000 worth of food and beer from Backcountry Pizza and Tap House early Saturday. 

 COURTESY OF BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Two suspects stole about $10,000 worth of food and beer from Backcountry Pizza and Tap House in Boulder Saturday night. 

Boulder Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman who broke into two separate outdoor freezers just after midnight at the restaurant, 2319 Arapahoe Ave. in Boulder.

The suspects stole frozen and raw meat, including turkey, beef, pork, chicken and deli meat, dozens of eggs, milk and various cheeses, according to the release.

The suspects also stole about 14 five-gallon kegs of Backcountry's own brewed beer, some of which was aged 10 years, according to the business owner.

A surveillance video shows the suspects going back and forth to the freezers three times to steal the food and beer. 

Anyone with information should call Detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906 . 

