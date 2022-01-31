Authorities have arrested 10 suspects across four states in connection with an altercation in Arvada in 2020 involving rival motorcycle gangs that left one person dead and five others injured.

The Arvada Police Department said the incident happened on the night of July 11, 2020, near North Lamar Street and Ralston Road. The Mongols and Hells Angels got into a fight, resulting in the fatal shooting of Hells Angels member William “Kelly” Henderson.

During the fight, two other Hells Angels members were beaten and shot. An innocent bystander who tried to help the injured victims was also severely beaten with a helmet and run over with a motorcycle, causing the bystander to suffer permanent traumatic brain injuries, police said.

Shortly after the Mongols fled the scene, they allegedly ran two motorcyclists off the road, causing the victims to suffer serious injuries.

On Monday, the police department announced the arrest of 10 suspects in connection with the incident: Gregory Moore, 30; Leon Dennis, 48; Chadwick Swopes, 41; Jared Chadwick, 38; Saint George Gonzales, 31; Kenneth Tischler, 40; Vincent Dominguez, 33; Phillip Garcia, 33; Ruben Goint; 30; and Rafael Lozano, 40.

The suspects were all members of the Mongols gang and were arrested in Colorado, California, Florida and Utah without incident, police said.

“These violent defendants have been removed from the street because of the perseverance of dedicated law enforcement men and women from Arvada PD and multiple other agencies,” said Special Agent David Booth with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “We will not stand for violence and this case illustrates the time and effort we will put in to remove these destructive individuals from our communities.”

The suspects face a combined 33 criminal counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, organized crime, aggravated robbery, vehicular assault, felony menacing, reckless endangerment and first-, second- and third-degree assault.

In addition to the Arvada Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network, Aurora Police Department and First Judicial District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.