A 100-year-old man died Tuesday after being assaulted in Longmont late last month, according to the Longmont Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred Oct. 25 in the 2200 block of Main Street. The man was pushed from behind and fell into a parked car before hitting the ground.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died Tuesday, police said.

The department did not identify the victim and said the cause and manner of death will be released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office at a later date.

The victim described the perpetrator as a man wearing pants with a blue checkered pattern. Investigators said a witness saw a man between 40 and 50 years old wearing black pants with blue squares near where the assault took place.

Police have been investigating the assault since it occurred.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have video of the incident or witnessed the crime to call detectives at 303-774-4392 and reference case number 21-8933.