Officials are searching for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe after she left her Westminster home for the park Tuesday afternoon and never returned.

Ingalsbe was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 10700 block of Newcombe Way, according to the Westminster Police Department. Ingalsbe told her mom she was going to Countryside Park. Her mom called the police at around 5:30 p.m. when Ingalsbe didn’t return home.

Police said they searched the neighborhood and surrounding parks and lakes using foot patrols, a bloodhound, thermal cameras and drones. Police also left fliers with Ingalsbe’s information at nearby businesses.

Though the search continued overnight, as of Wednesday morning, police have no leads for where Ingalsbe is.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for Ingalsbe early Wednesday morning and an Amber Alert at 10:30 a.m.

“Due to the amount of time that has passed and the weather overnight we are working with the CBI and have updated this case to a missing endangered alert,” the Westminster Police Department said in a statement.

Police said they will begin a door-to-door search for Ingalsbe Wednesday. Police have already contacted Ingalsbe’s known friends and extended family members.

Ingalsbe is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a red button up fleece, blue jeans with multicolor paint splatters, black glasses and an orange backpack. Ingalsbe does not have a cellphone.

Anyone with information about Ingalsbe or her whereabouts is asked to call Westminster police at 303-658-4360 or email tips@cityofwestminster.us. Anyone who sees Ingalsbe is asked to call 911 immediately.