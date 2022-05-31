Prosecutors have charged 12 people in connection with a drug trafficking operation in the Larimer County jail.
Authorities said fentanyl, methamphetamine and Suboxone strips were smuggled through the mail and distributed to inmates.
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force began investigating in March after a deputy intercepted a letter to an inmate and the paper tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a news release.
The people supplying the drugs soaked the paper in narcotics, infused narcotics into the ink and hid narcotics in the seams of envelopes.
Jail deputies believed inmates were using a coded language to communicate with people outside the jail, according to the release.
Deputies continued to monitor inmates' mail and intercepted letters, which they sent for analysis. The task force obtained a search warrant for a home in the 400 block of East 57th Street in Loveland. It executed the warrant on May 27.
Jail deputies also searched the housing areas of the suspected inmates and found additional contraband.
The following inmates were arrested in connection with the drug trafficking scheme:
- Brian S. Willert, 45, has been charged with two counts of second-degree introduction of contraband, two counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
- Shawn A. Chapman, 47, has been charged with second-degree conspiracy to introduce contraband, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
- Tappan D. Smith, 38, has been charged with second degree introduction of contraband and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
- Jaime O. Rodriguez, 28, has been charged with second-degree conspiracy to introduce contraband, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
- Jose G. Barraza, 24, has been charged with second-degree introduction of contraband and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
- Stephen D. McNeil, 21, has been charged with second-degree conspiracy to introduce contraband.
- Joshua E. Puls has been charged with second-degree introduction of contraband, two counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
- Edward J. Bergenske, 21, has been charged with second-degree introduction of contraband.
- Kenneth K. George, 37, has been charged with possession of contraband.
Three people who were not inmates were arrested in connection with the scheme:
- Kathy A. Rains-Wilson, 49, of Loveland has been charged with two counts of second-degree introduction of contraband, conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
- Josephine H. Haggard, 21, of Fort Collins has been charged with introduction of contraband, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and criminal impersonation.
- Alex A. Coria, 28, of Fort Collins has been charged with second-degree conspiracy to introduce contraband, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Authorities said others were involved in the scheme who have yet to be arrested.
"I believe the result of this investigation and the new charges incurred by those involved will deter future attempts to traffic narcotics in the jail," said Capt. Bobby Moll, Larimer County's jail division commander. "Our jail deputies and the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force did an outstanding job to dismantle this drug trafficking organization and I am very proud of their work."
Because of the scheme, the jail has changed its mail policy. Beginning Wednesday, all letters, pictures and drawings will be digitally scanned and delivered to inmates via tables.