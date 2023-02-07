A 12-year-old car theft suspect died of a gunshot wound after being confronted by the car's owner, according to the Denver Police Department.

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner reported Tuesday that Elias Armstrong, 12, died of a gunshot wound Sunday.

Police received a report of an auto theft in the 8300 block of E. Northfield Boulevard, according to police.

The car's owner tracked the vehicle using an app and found it stopped in the area of West 12th Avenue and North Decatur Street.

"When the vehicle’s owner approached the car, he was involved in an exchange of gunfire with occupant(s) in the stolen vehicle," according to investigators. "A juvenile male then drove the stolen vehicle to the 2900 block of W. 10th Ave. where he was found by officers to be suffering from a gunshot wound."

Armstrong was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car's owner gave a statement to investigators. He has not been arrested and no charges have been filed, according to police.

It appears other occupants of the stolen vehicle "fled on foot from the 2900 block of W. 10th Ave. prior to officers’ arrival."

In May of 2021, Denver Police sent out an alert to help locate a 10-year-old boy named Elias Armstrong who ran away from home, and was last seen near 30th Avenue and North Downing Street. The boy was quickly located and the alert was canceled. Police late Tuesday did not confirm it was the same boy.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.