Thirteen juveniles under the age of 17-years-old have been arrested and face assault charges in the case of a 45-year-old man who was pushed from an RTD train in Lakewood, suffering broken bones, according to a news release.
First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King announced the arrests Friday.
The juveniles, all between the ages of 15-17 have been arrested. Twelve have been charged with felony assault. The 13th suspect is scheduled to be charged next week.
The alleged crimes occurred in Lakewood on Oct. 14 and Nov. 3 on RTD's W Line light rail trains.
"It is alleged that on Oct. 14, 2022, a forty-five-year-old male was the victim of a random attack by a group of juveniles while riding the RTD light rail train," according to the release. "The male reported being pushed out of the train by the juveniles at the W. 13th Ave and Garrison St. station. The victim was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital and suffered serious bodily injury."
A similar attack happened on Nov. 3, when a 47-year-old man was also pushed out of the train that was eastbound from the Federal Center. He suffered broken bones and required facial reconstruction surgery, according to the release.
Nine juveniles were charged with one count of second-degree assault each, for the alleged assault in October. Seven juveniles have been charged with one count each of second-degree assault in the November incident. One youth faces an additional charge of inciting a riot related to that November event.
The names of the suspects were not released, as they are juveniles. Their court hearings will also be off-limits to the public.