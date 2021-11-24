The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old Aurora girl who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Ta-Kyrah left her home at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and has not been seen or heard from since, according to police.

Police said they believe Ta-Kyrah may have run away from home voluntarily, but she could be in danger due to her young age and the length of time she has been missing.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing endangered person alert for Ta-Kyrah Wednesday morning after she was not found overnight.

Police said Ta-Kyrah was last seen around Havana Street and First Avenue in Aurora, near the Aurora Academy Charter School. She was wearing a green and black sweatshirt and white floral pants.

Anyone who sees Ta-Kyrah or has information about where she might be is asked to call police immediately. To be anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.