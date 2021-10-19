A 14-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a vehicle in Aurora on Monday evening, the Aurora Police Department announced.

Police said the hit-and-run happened just before 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Village Green Park at 1300 S. Chambers Circle, next to Gateway High School.

Responding officers found the boy trapped underneath a minivan and the driver of the van gone. Firefighters extracted the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the minivan, a teenage girl, eventually returned to the scene of the crash and spoke with police. She had not been arrested as of Monday night.

Police said they believe the girl was driving the minivan with the boy holding on to the front hood when the boy slid off and was run over. The girl then ran away on foot without calling for help. Police also said the minivan was stolen.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending the notification of his family.