A 15-year-old boy was shot on Wednesday evening during an attempted robbery, the Aurora Police Department announced.

Police said the victim was walking near Aurora Hills Golf Course at 6 p.m. when a group of men approached him and tried to rob him near South Peoria Street and East Alameda Avenue.

During the altercation, one of the men shot the teenager in the chest and then all of the men took off in an unknown vehicle.

The victim took himself to a hospital where he is receiving treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made and no information is available regarding the suspects or the vehicle they used. It is unclear whether the suspects knew the victim, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.