Prosecutors in Denver have charged a 17-year-old boy as an adult in connection with the homicide of a 16-year-old girl who had gone with a friend to sell THC vape pens, according to an arrest affidavit.

Two girls, who have not been identified, went to Atchinson Way in Montbello on Jan. 11 after exchanging Snapchat messages with someone they believed was a friend of a friend interested in buying THC vape pens from them, according to the arrest affidavit. Two people including the suspect, Brandon Sandoval, approached the car. Sandoval is the owner of the Snapchat account the girls were messaging.

Sandoval allegedly pointed a gun at the driver's head. She threw the THC cartridges out of the car and tried to drive away but lost traction on ice, and Sandoval reached into the car still aiming the gun at her, according to the affidavit. The driver heard a gunshot, and Sandoval let go.

Her companion said she had been shot and couldn't breathe, so the girl driving tried to find a hospital. When her friend passed out, she pulled over to call 911 and try to help her friend. The girl was pronounced dead on Jan. 12 in a hospital from a gunshot wound to her side, according to the affidavit.

Sandoval was identified in a lineup, and police also linked him to the Snapchat account and shoe prints at the scene.

Sandoval faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, felony menacing and possession of a handgun as a juvenile, a misdemeanor.