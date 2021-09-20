A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 225 on Sunday night resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy and the hospitalization of a 17-year-old girl, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said the teenagers were going northbound on I-225 near East Sixth Avenue just before 9 p.m. when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over at least once, ejecting both occupants.

The boy, who is believed to be the driver, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The girl remained hospitalized with serious injuries as of Monday afternoon, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police said they believe the driver was speeding when they lost control of the vehicle. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage of it is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the boy is not being released at this time. The Arapahoe County Coroner will release his name after his family has been notified and has positively identified him.