An 18-year-old man died Monday afternoon after he was shot in an Aurora parking lot, the Aurora Police Department announced.

Police said the shooting happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sable Cove apartment building at 14581 E. Ford Place, near Settler's Park.

The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. An hour later, police announced he had died from his injuries.

Police said they believe the victim and another man were involved in an altercation when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him.

Police said a person of interest called police shortly after the shooting and is speaking with investigators. No arrests have been made as of Monday night.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified.