Two people are in custody after police recovered stolen vehicles and tools from a "chop shop" in Greeley.
Police said Michael Leach, 36, and Carrie Boggs, 38, were arrested at the chop shop at 113 N. Sixth Ave.
Both suspects had active warrants for burglaries, vehicle thefts, eluding and other crimes, according to the Greeley Police Department.
Authorities executed a search warrant at the shop on Monday and recovered seven stolen vehicles, a trailer, and stolen toolboxes and tool sets.
Police said the items they recovered were stolen from across northern Colorado and the Denver metro area.
The investigation into the thefts is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the thefts should call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.