Two people are in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that left a girl dead, according to the Denver Police Department.
Shardae Rideaux, 19, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder while 23-year-old Gabrielle James was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime, police said.
The girl was shot March 7 in the 2500 block of Welton Street in the city's Five Points neighborhood. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
Little information has been released so far about the case, and the probable cause statement is sealed. Final charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.