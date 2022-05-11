Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
Two people are accused of kidnapping and assaulting a man in Fort Collins over the weekend.

Officers were sent to a home in northwest Fort Collins after a man reported that he was kidnapped from a convenience store and assaulted on Sunday, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

The victim told investigators he was taken against his will from a store in southern Fort Collins and driven to a storage facility on the other side of town, where he was beaten and stabbed. 

The suspects then drove the victim to a neighborhood and dropped him off, police said. 

The victim was treated at a hospital and was expected to survive, police said. 

Investigators searched the storage facility where the alleged assault and stabbing occurred after they obtained a warrant, police said. 

The victim knew the suspects and identified them as Amanda Causey, 40, and Robert Williamson, 57. 

Causey was arrested Monday and faces a slew of charges including first-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, criminal extortion and second-degree assault. She also had an outstanding warrant for failure to comply in another jurisdiction, police said. 

Williamson was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree kidnapping, criminal extortion, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. 

Causey was being held on a $252,000 bond, while Williamson was being held on a $400,000 bond, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call Fort Collins Detective Brian Werder at 970-221-6543.

