Two people are accused of kidnapping and assaulting a man in Fort Collins over the weekend.
Officers were sent to a home in northwest Fort Collins after a man reported that he was kidnapped from a convenience store and assaulted on Sunday, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.
The victim told investigators he was taken against his will from a store in southern Fort Collins and driven to a storage facility on the other side of town, where he was beaten and stabbed.
The suspects then drove the victim to a neighborhood and dropped him off, police said.
The victim was treated at a hospital and was expected to survive, police said.
Investigators searched the storage facility where the alleged assault and stabbing occurred after they obtained a warrant, police said.
The victim knew the suspects and identified them as Amanda Causey, 40, and Robert Williamson, 57.
Causey was arrested Monday and faces a slew of charges including first-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, criminal extortion and second-degree assault. She also had an outstanding warrant for failure to comply in another jurisdiction, police said.
Williamson was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree kidnapping, criminal extortion, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.
Causey was being held on a $252,000 bond, while Williamson was being held on a $400,000 bond, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and authorities encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call Fort Collins Detective Brian Werder at 970-221-6543.