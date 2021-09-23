Two people were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of an apartment in Adams County last week.

The suspects were apprehended by the Lakewood Police Department on Monday. They were transported to the Adams County Sheriff's Office West Patrol Substation for questioning and subsequently arrested the following day, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to a report of a man being shot at the Villas on 76 in Denver on Sept. 14, just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they located the man with a gunshot wound to the toros, unconscious and unresponsive in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to Denver General Health and later died of his injuries, officials said.

Investigators spoke with several witnesses, neighbors and additional victims and developed two suspects through these conversations, according to the sheriff's office.

Police have not identified the suspects, but said "multiple felony charges" were submitted to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The suspects are being held at the Adams County Detention Center.