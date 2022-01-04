The Adams County Sheriff's Office on Friday arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of an 85-year-old man.

Joshua S. Miles, 29, and Kyli L. Ferguson, 28, are being held on suspicion of murder and other alleged crimes, according to a news release.

The potential charges stem from an incident where deputies were sent to a home in the 8800 block of Wagner Street around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29. The victim was dead when they arrived.

A vehicle and other items were missing from the home, and deputies interviewed witnesses, neighbors and family members.

The next day, deputies began investigating Miles and Ferguson as suspects. Investigators executed a search warrant at an apartment complex and recovered evidence connected with the murder, according to the release.

Some of the evidence indicated the suspects were staying at a hotel near 120th Street and Grant Avenue in Thornton.

Adams County deputies and Thornton police officers arrested the suspects, who tried to flee, but were quickly apprehended, according to the release.

They executed another search warrant inside the hotel room and recovered additional evidence, according to the release.