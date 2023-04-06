Two men died and two others were injured in a shooting in Lakewood, police said.

Police said the fourth person — who officers believe is one of the two wounded — fled the scene before officers arrived.

The authorities have yet to identify the victims.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:52 a.m. in Lakewood and saw three men with gunshot wounds, police said.

One was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man died in the hospital. The third man is expected to survive his injuries, police said.