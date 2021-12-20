Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured Sunday night after a three-vehicle crash in southeast Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Road and South Havana Street in the Hampden neighborhood.

The driver of a Ford Mustang was going south on South Havana Street at high speed when she ran a red light, police said. She then crashed into a Nissan Xterra that was driving on South Parker Road through a green light.

The 33-year-old female driver and 23-year-old female passenger of the Ford Mustang both suffered serious injuries and later died, police said.

The two occupants in the Nissan Xterra were hospitalized with serious injuries but were expected to survive. A third vehicle was also involved in the crash, but the driver was not injured, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. South Havana Street was closed for several hours Monday morning as officers processed the scene. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The identities of the deceased victims will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner in the coming days.