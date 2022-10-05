Police tape

FILE PHOTO

 GETTY IMAGES

Two people were transported to a local hospital following a shooting in north Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Downing Street that sent two individuals to the hospital Wednesday night, the police said on Twitter, adding Downing is closed in both directions between 30th and 31st street. 

Officials said the extent of the injuries of the two individuals are unknown. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

