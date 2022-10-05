Two people were transported to a local hospital following a shooting in north Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police are investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Downing Street that sent two individuals to the hospital Wednesday night, the police said on Twitter, adding Downing is closed in both directions between 30th and 31st street.
ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Downing St. 2 people have been transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Downing is closed in both directions between 30th and 31st. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/v9VPrlfo4v— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 6, 2022
Officials said the extent of the injuries of the two individuals are unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated.