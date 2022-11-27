Two people were shot in the 15000 block of east 51st place early Sunday morning.
Police located two victims, an adult male and a juvenile male, who were transported to a local area hospital. The extent of injuries to each victim was unknown to police.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 15000 block of E. 51st Pl. One adult male and one juvenile male victim have been transported to local hospitals. Extent of injuries unknown. Alternate routes advised Updates will be posted here. #Denver pic.twitter.com/zutzwp7tBx— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 27, 2022
Police first reported the shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police asked residents to find alternate routes while they conduct their investigation.
Denver police have not named identified a suspect as of 10 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
This is a developing story and will be updated