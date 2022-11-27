Police lights (copy)

Two people were shot in the 15000 block of east 51st place early Sunday morning. 

Police located two victims, an adult male and a juvenile male, who were transported to a local area hospital. The extent of injuries to each victim was unknown to police. 

Police first reported the shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police asked residents to find alternate routes while they conduct their investigation. 

Denver police have not named identified a suspect as of 10 a.m. Sunday

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). 

This is a developing story and will be updated

