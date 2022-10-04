A Northglenn homeowner shot and killed two boys who were allegedly trespassing in his yard Sunday afternoon, according to Northglenn Police.
On Sunday at 2 p.m., police were called to a trespassing call at a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street. Officers found two boys — whose names have not been released — suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area medical facility, where they later died.
Investigators believe the two juveniles broke a fence to gain entry to the backyard, where they exchanged gunfire with the resident. The individuals did not make it into the house, according to police.
Police said the shooting was related to a nearby burglary.
Legal specialists Scott Robinson told the Denver Gazette's news partner 9News Colorado's "Make My Day" Law might not apply in this situation. The law allows residents to use deadly force against home or business intruders. But it might not apply to the homeowner in this case because the boys did not enter the house. Robinson said the homeowner could avoid charges under the state's self-defense laws.
"You can't use deadly force to protect mere property," Robinson said. "If you reasonably believe that you need to use deadly force to protect yourself from serious bodily injury or death, you are free to use deadly force and need not retreat."
Officials have not released the homeowner's name.
Officers continue investigating in collaboration with the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information should call Northglenn Police at 303-450-8868.