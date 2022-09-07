A shooting in east Denver sent at least two boys to the hospital, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

Police are investigating the shooting in the 2400 block of East Colfax Avenue that left two juvenile boys hospitalized Wednesday evening.

It wasn't immediately clear how seriously the victims were injured.

East Colfax, between York Street and Columbine Street, was closed for over an hour but has since reopened.

As of 7:30 p.m., there was no word of an arrest.

No other details were immediately available.