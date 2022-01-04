Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the two people who were shot and killed inside a LoDo bar on Saturday morning.

Officials identified the victims as Devonte Phillips, 24, and Hiyaw Zewdie, 29. Both victims died from gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled as a homicide, according to a news release.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at The Cabin Tap House shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found Phillips and Zewdie dead. Two other men were also shot during the shooting and taken to a local hospital, police said.

On Sunday, the city and county's Department of Excise and Licenses revoked the bar's liquor license following the shooting.

"The disruptive and illegal activities associated with the licensed establishment have created an unsafe and hazardous condition and the continued operation of the establishment in this manner would be a danger to the public health, welfare, and the safety of the community," the order said. "The Director finds that probable cause exists for revocation or suspension of the license."

The bar's owner, Hussam Kayali — also known as Valentes Corleons — also owns Beta Nightclub. Officials recommended the city revoke Beta's liquor and cabaret license last month, after a Denver Police Department investigation uncovered unlicensed security guards worked in the establishment and frequent after hour alcohol consumption.