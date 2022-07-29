A man who fatally shot himself during a standoff in Erie on Thursday night was suspected of killing two people at a Loveland home earlier in the day.
Loveland officers were sent to the area of Aries Drive and Pavo Court around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a call stating people had been shot inside the home. It was unclear if the shooter was still inside, according to the Loveland Police Department.
Three juveniles were rescued by the department's SWAT team, who cleared the residence without finding the suspect.
Investigators identified the possible suspect as Javier Acevedo, 49, and knew he had been driving a gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.
A manhunt led by Loveland police with assistance from the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and Denver Police Air Support ensued, police said.
Acevedo was found in the area of 600 Crimson Place in Erie carrying what appeared to be a long gun, according to the department.
Authorities placed the Erie Highlands, Erie Commons and Grandview areas under a shelter-in-place order. Officers attempted to contact the suspect, who was found dead after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Preliminary information identified him as Acevedo; however, police say a positive identification will come from the Weld County Coroner's Office.
Police had not identified the two victims killed as of Friday morning.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.