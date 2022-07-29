A man who fatally shot himself during a standoff in Erie on Thursday night was suspected of killing two people at a Loveland home earlier in the day.
Loveland officers were sent to the area of Aries Drive and Pavo Court around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a call from a 12-year-old who said their mother was shot. It was unclear if the shooter was still in the home, according to the Loveland Police Department.
The first officers arrived at the home within four minutes and immediately located a 14-year-old who made a second 911 call, and a 16-year-old suffering from the gunshot wound.
Two minutes later, additional officers arrived at the home, including the department's SWAT team. The home was searched and officers located a 12-year-old, five-year-old inside the home and a two-year-old in the backyard, according to the department.
A 41-year-old woman was also located but was produced dead on scene.
Investigators identified the possible suspect as Javier Acevedo, 49, and knew he had been driving a gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.
A manhunt led by Loveland police with assistance from the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and Denver Police Air Support ensued, police said.
Acevedo was found by the air support in the area of 600 Crimson Place in Erie carrying what appeared to be a long gun, according to the department.
Authorities placed the Erie Highlands, Erie Commons and Grandview areas under a shelter-in-place order. Officers attempted to contact the suspect, who was found dead after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Preliminary information identified him as Acevedo; however, police say a positive identification will come from the Weld County Coroner's Office.
Police had not identified the two victims killed as of Friday morning.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.