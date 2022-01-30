Two people were killed in separate motor vehicle crashes Saturday night in Aurora.
Officers responded to the first crash at 6:43 p.m. on East Stephen D Hogan Parkway between East Sixth Avenue and South Picadilly Road in east Aurora.
Police found a "heavily damaged" Toyota Tundra and Honda Pilot stopped in the street. The driver of the Tundra, a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Aurora Police Department.
An 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said she was the driver of the Pilot.
An initial investigation into the crash revealed the Pilot crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Tundra. Police said the driver of the Tundra was not wearing a seat belt.
Police do not believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. The crash remains under investigation, and there was no word of an arrest as of Sunday morning.
Minutes after the first crash was reported, officers were sent to East Iliff Avenue and South Tower Road for reports of another crash, according to the department.
Officers found a "heavily damaged" Chevrolet Equinox and Chrysler 300 at the scene.
Police said the driver of the Equinox, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, 25, and a 19-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to the department.
Investigators believe the Equinox was struck by the Chrysler while making a left turn onto Iliff Avenue from Tower Road. Police were trying to determine whether excessive speed contributed to the crash.
Police said no arrests had been made in the crash and were continuing to investigate the incident.
The victims' identities will be released at a later date, police said.