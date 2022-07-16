Two women were killed and two others were shot in separate incidents across Denver overnight.

The first fatal shooting happened around midnight in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street. 

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The Denver Police Department announced on Saturday morning the victim had died. 

Authorities were then sent to the 1300 block of West Colfax Avenue.The department announced the shooting on Twitter at 2:37 a.m.

Police said they found a male who had been shot, but later clarified that the victim was a woman and had died as a result of the shooting. 

The victim had not been identified as of Saturday morning and the department had not released any information about a possible suspect. 

Around 3 a.m. officers were sent to the 1000 block of East Colfax Avenue after another report of a shooting. 

Authorities located a victim, identified only as a man. The victim's status had not been released as of 9:30 a.m.

Minutes later, law enforcement officials were sent to the area of 8th Avenue and North Broadway after a shooting. 

Police located a victim but did not know the extent of the injuries, according to the department. 

Investigators were working to identify suspect information for each of the shootings as of Saturday morning and no arrests had been made. 

