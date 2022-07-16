Two women were killed and two others were shot in separate incidents across Denver overnight.
ALERT: #DPD Is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of N Xenia St. One victim located, an adult female. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/MlsyjIcXoD— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 16, 2022
The first fatal shooting happened around midnight in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street.
Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The Denver Police Department announced on Saturday morning the victim had died.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block W. Colfax Ave. One victim located, an adult male. Non life threatening injuries. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/xMqIUxJI5U— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 16, 2022
Authorities were then sent to the 1300 block of West Colfax Avenue.The department announced the shooting on Twitter at 2:37 a.m.
Police said they found a male who had been shot, but later clarified that the victim was a woman and had died as a result of the shooting.
The victim had not been identified as of Saturday morning and the department had not released any information about a possible suspect.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1000 block E. Colfax Ave. One victim located, an adult male. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/4fbTWlDu7L— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 16, 2022
Around 3 a.m. officers were sent to the 1000 block of East Colfax Avenue after another report of a shooting.
Authorities located a victim, identified only as a man. The victim's status had not been released as of 9:30 a.m.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting at 8th Ave and N. Broadway St. One victim located. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/G9BIVcPMqB— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 16, 2022
Minutes later, law enforcement officials were sent to the area of 8th Avenue and North Broadway after a shooting.
Police located a victim but did not know the extent of the injuries, according to the department.
Investigators were working to identify suspect information for each of the shootings as of Saturday morning and no arrests had been made.