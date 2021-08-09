Two Louisville men have been arrested and charged after allegedly setting a police SUV on fire, the Louisville Police Department announced Monday.

The SUV was set on fire while parked outside of the Grandview Apartments on July 25. It was damaged beyond repair, a loss of approximately $70,000, police said. The Louisville Fire Protection District classified the fire as arson.

Derrick Allison, 35, was charged with more than a dozen offenses, including two counts of second-degree arson, retaliation against a witness, two counts of harassment, theft, indecent exposure, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

Johnny Holden, 34, was charged with one count of second-degree arson, criminal mischief and possession and use of an incendiary device.

“The alleged actions of Allison and Holden are not representative of the residents of Louisville, nor do they reflect the mission of our city,” police Chief Dave Hayes said.

“The bravery of witnesses, a collaboration of agency efforts, incredible investigative efforts, and community effort have brought a quick resolution to these criminal activities.”

Police said Allison was arrested at the Grandview Apartments multiple times before and after the arson took place.

On July 15, Allison was arrested at the apartments for harassment and resisting arrest, police said. On July 26, one day after the arson, Allison was arrested at the apartments for harassment again.

On the morning of Aug. 3, a dumpster at the apartment was set on fire and, while officers were at the scene, an equipment bag was stolen from one of the officer’s vehicle, police said. Allison was also charged for this arson and theft, in addition to the SUV arson.

Allison and Holden were arrested on Aug. 4. Police have not said what connected Holden to the arson.

Both men are in custody at the Boulder County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, police said.