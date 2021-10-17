Two men were seriously wounded Saturday evening when a shooting broke out in a liquor store parking lot, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. outside of the liquor store at 10 S. Havana St., near Common Ground Golf Course and Aurora Academy Charter School.

One man was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to a leg, police said.

Minutes later, police found a second victim a block away from the crime scene in the 100 block of North Kenton Street. Police said they believe the second man was a bystander hit by a stray bullet.

Both men suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive, police said.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.