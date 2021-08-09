Two men were shot in Denver Sunday night, ending a particularly violent weekend, the Denver Police Department announced.

Fifteen people were shot in the city over the weekend in eight incidents, according to police. Of the victims, two people died and two suffered minor injuries. In two of the incidents, three people were shot, police said.

All of the shootings are believed to be isolated incidents, police said.

“The Denver Police Department condemns the acts of those who are quick to pull triggers and cause irreparable harm to our neighbors and neighborhoods,” the department said in a release. “DPD is committed to holding gun-related offenders accountable to the greatest extent possible.”

Two other people were shot early Sunday morning at around 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., bringing Sunday’s total to four separate shootings involving four victims.

Police announced the first evening shooting at 9 p.m. It happened in the 700 block of North Sheridan Boulevard, near the intersection of North Sheridan Boulevard and West 6th Avenue. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital, police said.

The next shooting happened at Ruby Hill Park at 11:25 p.m. Another man was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The condition of both men wasn't released.

No details have been released regarding what led up to the shootings.

No arrests have been made in connection to either shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.