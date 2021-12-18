Two more teenagers were arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that injured six students near Aurora Central High School on Nov. 15.

The newest suspects, boys aged 15 and 16, were taken into custody without incident and booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Aurora Police Department. The suspects’ names are not being released due to their ages.

These arrests come after two other 15-year-old boys were arrested in connection to the shooting on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

“I am pleased to announce the arrest of two more suspects in the Nome Park shooting case,” Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said Saturday. “Thank you to my tenacious investigators who have been working countless hours on this case.”

The shooting happened in the early afternoon at Nome Park at Peoria Street and East 13th Avenue, directly across the street from Aurora Central High School. Six students from the school were shot, with their ages ranging from 14 to 18. All of the victims survived.

Police said some of the gunshots came from a Chrysler 300 driving by, while another shooter may have been on foot. Police found various shell casings of different calibers at the scene.

The two suspects arrested last month were identified as the alleged driver and passenger of the Chrysler 300. Police have not released any information about how they identified the new suspects or what their alleged involvement in the shooting was.

The 15-year-old was arrested at around 12:30 p.m. while getting into his car at East 6th Avenue and North Chambers Road, police said. The 16-year-old was arrested 10 minutes later during a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Potomac Way.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police do not know if the six victims were targeted. Aurora’s gang unit is investigating the shooting, but it is unclear whether the incident was gang related, police said.

The District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District will be prosecuting this case and determining the final charges against the suspects.