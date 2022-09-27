Two people have been arrested by the Aurora Police Department in connection with a shooting which left a 39-year-old Aurora man dead.
Aram Cooper, 25, and 42 Crystal Purcell were arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of first degree murder.
The victim was identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's office as Paul Lopez.
Police were called to the 900th block of South Ironton Street Sept. 17 at 12:30 and found Lopez in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
Purcell and Aram will be tried by the 18th Judicial District but formal charges have not been filed at this time.