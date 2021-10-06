Two scooter riders were involved in crashes with vehicles in downtown Denver in separate incidents Tuesday, the Denver Police Department announced.

The first crash was a hit-and-run that occurred just after 5 p.m. at Broadway and East Colfax Avenue, near Civic Center Park.

Police said a woman was riding a Vespa-style scooter down Broadway when a vehicle sideswiped her and drove away without calling for help.

The woman suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

A Medina Alert has been issued for the vehicle, a gold 2004 Acura TL with a Colorado license plate OXZ-145 and possible damage to driver’s side rear door. Police said they have not caught the driver as of Wednesday morning.

The second crash happened at 8:20 p.m., less than two miles away at West First Avenue and Bannock Street, blocks from Punch Bowl Social on Broadway.

Police said the driver of a vehicle was going west on West First Avenue when they turned left to go into parking lot, cutting in front of a Vespa-style scooter rider traveling east on the same road.

The man on the scooter braked to avoid the car and lost control, crashing onto the road.

The man was taken to a hospital with an unknown extent of injuries and is expected to survive. The driver stayed at the scene and was charged with careless driving resulting in injury, police said.

The investigations into both of the crashes are ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.