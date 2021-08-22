Two people were seriously injured early Sunday morning after they were shot in Lower Downtown near Coors Field, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened near 19th Street and Blake Street, one block from the baseball stadium and outside of several bars. Police announced the shooting at 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The conditions of the victims are unknown.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting as of Sunday afternoon.

The area was packed at the time of the shooting as last call for Denver bars is 2 a.m., and the bars were full of fans who had attended the Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field earlier that night.

Several bystanders said on Twitter they were leaving establishments when the shooting happened in front of them, including people leaving the Beta Event Center night club and Tap Fourteen rooftop bar.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.