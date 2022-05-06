Two people were wounded in a shooting that shut down part of North Broadway on Friday afternoon, Denver police said.
The shooting happened just after 1 p.m in the 300 block of North Broadway, said Kurt Barnes, a police spokesman.
ALERT:#Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of N Broadway. 5th an Broadway is closed at this time. Alternate routes advised. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/UoAFamJjTN— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 6, 2022
Police closed Fifth Avenue and North Broadway as they investigated the shooting.
There was no word of an arrest as of 2 p.m., and police had not released information about a suspect.