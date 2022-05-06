Broadway shooting

Crime scene photo by Courtney Yuen and courtesy 9News.

Two people were wounded in a shooting that shut down part of North Broadway on Friday afternoon, Denver police said.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m in the 300 block of North Broadway, said Kurt Barnes, a police spokesman.

Police closed Fifth Avenue and North Broadway as they investigated the shooting. 

There was no word of an arrest as of 2 p.m., and police had not released information about a suspect. 

